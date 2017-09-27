Surplus Dock Pieces from City of Lakewood

The City of Lakewood is ready to surplus 18 dock pieces that were located at Harry Todd Park. The dock pieces are 9 ft long x 6 ft wide x 35 inches tall. They are wood framed, made out of concrete and filled with Styrofoam. Each piece weighs approximately 3,500 lbs. each. The City will provide the docks to local non-profits for free but each agency must be able to haul them themselves. We may be able to help load them as needed. Anyone interested should contact Nikki at 253-983-7835