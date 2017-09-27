SPLASH – Sea otters and other marine animals to get treats this weekend at zoo

Tacoma, Wash. – The last week of September is National Sea Otter Awareness Week – and Point Defiance Zoo & Aquarium is joining in. Each day, the zoo will give sea otters Sekiu and Libby plenty of special treats and enrichments.

“They love all things enrichment,” says staff biologist Caryn Carter. “But if I had to pick their favorite, it would be the large purple “boomer” ball. They’ll tug on it and tumble together, and play ‘keep away’… (or just) float on their backs with the ball on their chests and spin it in place with their paws.”

The zoo also will showcase our other marine birds and animals – puffins, sea lions and walruses – with feedings and keeper chats.

But Splash isn’t just about sea otter cuteness. It’s about bringing awareness to the threats that face these animals in the wild. Listed as endangered by the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN), sea otters were hunted to the brink of extinction at the turn of the 20th century for their thick fur.

Although they’re now protected by the International Fur Seal Treaty, the U.S. Marine Mammal Protection Act and the Endangered Species Act, sea otters still face perils. Around 5,000 were killed by the 1989 Exxon Valdez oil spill. They’re threatened by parasites and infectious diseases that are thought to reach the ocean via storm drain runoff.

And like all marine wildlife around the world, they are choked and starved by the enormous quantities of floating plastic trash that humans have dumped into our oceans.

Over the Splash weekend, visitors can learn about what the Zoo is doing to fight this plastic tide, like ditching plastic water bottles, bags and straws; and they can be inspired to take action themselves to help sea otters thrive. Find out more on our website about the Zoo campaign Plastic-Free to Save Our Sea.



Special SPLASH EVENTS SEPT. 30-Oct. 1

Daily

12:30 p.m.: Seabird feed and keeper chat

1 p.m. Sea otter feed and enrichment

Saturday and Sunday

3 p.m. Saturday: Sea lion keeper chat

3 p.m. Sunday: Walrus keeper chat

PLUS OUR REGULAR “SPLASHY” SCHEDULE

11 a.m. Saturday: Shark feed at South Pacific Aquarium

11 a.m. Sunday: Lagoon feed at South Pacific Aquarium

11:30 a.m. daily: Polar bear keeper chat

2 p.m. Saturday: Octopus enrichment

DID YOU KNOW? – FUN SEA OTTER FACTS

Sea otters need to eat 25-30 % of their body weight every day, mostly in fish. (That’s like a human being eating about 40 pounds of hamburger a day.

They have the densest fur of any mammal, with up to 1 million hairs per square inch.

They use tools: A sea otter can break open a clam shell by beating it with a rock.

Want to learn more? Visit pdza.org/sea-otter

Zoo hours: 9:30 am-4 pm daily through Oct. 31.