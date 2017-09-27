Non-peak season fare rates for the Pierce County Ferry start Oct. 1

Non-peak season fare rates start Sunday, Oct. 1 for Pierce County Ferry passengers.

The fare for vehicles up to and including 22 feet in length will be $18.35, compared to the peak season fare of $23.85. Those with a Senior ID or Disability Permit driving a vehicle up to and including 22 feet will see a fare decrease from $19.80 to $15.25.

Non-peak season runs Oct. 1 to April 30.

Value pass, vehicle passenger, and walk-on fares are the same year-round. A full list of fares is available at www.piercecountywa.org/ferry.

Riders will be able to use remaining peak season tickets during non-peak season, although they will not be refunded the difference in ticket price. Riders can request refunds for peak season tickets through Oct. 10 at www.piercecountywa.org/ferryfeedback.

The Pierce County Ferry provides service between Steilacoom, Anderson Island and Ketron Island. More information about the ferry system is available at www.piercecountywa.org/ferry.