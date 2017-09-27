Gregory Tanbara to speak to LIFE

Submitted by Learning Is ForEver

Greg Tanbara will speak on his parents memories of Heart Mountain Relocation Center, and how they determined to not let this imprisonment embitter their outlook. Greg’s talk, titled “Memories of Memories- Filled With Grace” will take place on Saturday, September 30th, at Pacific Lutheran University’s Morken Center, Room 103. Doors will open at 10:00 a.m. for walk- in registration ($15 cash or check) with the lecture running from 10:30 to 12:00. A campus parking pass may be downloaded from www.plu.edu/liferoadscholar or a copy will be available at the registration table.

This class is offered by Learning Is ForEver, a community outreach of PLU’s Office of Graduate and Continuing Education. Learning Is ForEver (LIFE) is a not for profit organization, which encourages the “over 50” crowd to continue learning throughout their lifetime. LIFE is also affiliated with Road Scholar’s network of Lifelong Learning Institutes. LIFE’s Program Coordinator, Laura Stewart may be contacted at stewarla@plu.edu or 253.241.4166