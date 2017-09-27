Dance Theatre Northwest Presents “Arts Are Education” Performances in U.P. Primary Schools

Submitted by Dance Theatre Northwest

University place based Dance Theatre Northwest will present its next “Arts Are Education” Performances for year 2017 on Friday, September 29, 2017, at Sunset Primary at 1:30 p.m. and on Friday, October 6, 2017 at 1:30 p.m. at Evergreen Primary in University Place, Washington.

“Arts Are Education” is a part of an ongoing series of DTNW’s Community Service outreach projects that are FREE open to the public dance arts performances and arts education lectures.

Dance Theatre Northwest company members and guest artists will be featured in traditional classical ballet pieces including excerpts from ballet classics, including “Sleeping Beauty” as well as innovative new works created and staged by Melanie Kirk-Stauffer, Artistic Director. Teaching the students and audience members directly through an arts experience, she will address several aspects of dance and its benefits.

“Dance– especially ballet– has been my passion for as long as I can remember. It is a pleasure and a privilege to be able to share the joy and artistry of dance with every audience. For me, every performance is a celebration. And, it’s hard to think of anything more exciting than stimulating young minds through this beautiful art form.”

Kirk-Stauffer currently conducts dance workshops in the schools as well as at Dance Theatre Northwest and through Pierce College. Last year, she and several of her students led numerous dance workshops in Pierce County area schools, giving the students an opportunity to learn some basic ballet poses and dance moves.

Sunset Primary School is located at 4523 97th Ave. W., University Pl., Washington.

Evergreen Primary is located at 7102 40 Street West, University Pl., Washington.

Dance Theatre Northwest is a 501-c-3 non-profit organization committed to making dance as an important art form accessible to individuals and groups and to assisting future dancers and artists. Dance Theatre Northwest is currently offering Ballet, Jazz, Tap, Musical Theatre, Vinyasa Yoga, Conditioning & Dance Exercise Classes & Performance Opportunities for Adults, Teens & Children at 2811 BRIDGEPORT WAY WEST #24, UNIVERSITY PLACE/TACOMA, WA 98466. Phone: (253) 778-6534 For more information visit our website www.DTNW.org