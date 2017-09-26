Submitted by Tushita Kadampa Buddhist Center

Tacoma, WA: Tushita Kadampa Buddhist Center in Tacoma, WA will present a day course titled, Peaceful Mind in Difficult Times; a Class on Meditation, Sunday, October 22nd from 10:00 a.m. to 1 p.m.

In these modern, fast-paced times we are constantly carrying within our minds the burden of many worries and extensive to-do lists. It seems that every corner we turn we are confronted with yet another difficult situation. If our mind lacks spaciousness and control we find ourselves easily overwhelmed and unable to enjoy a peaceful mind let alone help others to do so. With a fragile and untamed mind such as this we find ourselves at the mercy of external situation we often have little or no control over.

Even with so many external situations tempting us to get worried and stressed we do not need to follow these unnecessary and often destructive mental habits. Instead, we can learn to cultivate and maintain a calm, spacious and confident mind with which we can easily and joyfully take on the challenges our daily lives present. Venerable Geshe Kelsang Gyatso Rinpoche, a Tibetan Buddhist master explains: “When we learn to accept difficult circumstances patiently, the real problem disappears.”

Gen Kelsang Wangpo a disciple of Geshe Kelsang is offering to share essential, modern Buddhist practices for improving our happiness, relationships, and ability to transform problems into precious opportunities. He will show us how we can practically solve our inner problems of unhappiness and discontent through logical reasoning and skillful analysis. When we can solve these inner problems, our outer problems will no longer have the power to disturb our peace of mind and thus we enjoy a happy mind all the time.

“We all want fewer problems. What we need to realize is that we have the abilities and can develop the capacity to make this a reality,” Gen Wangpo explained. Everyone is welcome to join us for this special class.

For more information or to register call (360)754-7787 or visit www.MeditateInOlympia.org.

The course will take place at Tushita Kadampa Buddhist Center located at

1501 Pacific Avenue S, Suite #301 Sprague/United Way Building in Tacoma.

About Tushita Kadampa Buddhist Center:

Tushita Kadampa Buddhist Center was founded under the guidance of Geshe Kelsang Gyatso; Internationally renowned Buddhist meditation master and scholar. Tushita Kadampa Buddhist Center is a member of the New Kadampa Tradition-International Kadampa Buddhist Union, a worldwide network of Buddhist Centers that are located in over 40 different countries.

The purpose of Tushita Kadampa Buddhist Center is to help people learn practical methods to solve their daily problems and to live a happy and meaningful life. Tushita Center offers meditation classes, Buddhist studies, day courses, retreats, chanted prayers in English, community outreach and a chance to learn more about the Buddhist way of life. Classes and courses are designed to help those who wish to learn about or deepen their understanding of basic Buddhist thought and practice, as well as for those who simply wish to start a meditation practice or to meditate in a group setting.

Tushita Kadampa Buddhist Center is a Washington State registered nonprofit.