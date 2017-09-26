Letter from an ex-NFL fan

Submitted by Dan Fannin

I don’t know if any of your subscribers or one of your regular contributors will address the current situation in the NFL with regard to the player’s refusal to honor the National Anthem and the NFL and it’s owners failure to do so as well. There are other ways to pursue perceived injustices in the world. The means do not justify the end. So, for me, I’m expressing my freedom of speech by being an ex-NFL fan. It is too bad that our President has provided a distraction from the main issue. But, I suspect a lot of folks will see past the distraction.