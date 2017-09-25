Westside Story – Government Is Not Always Right

We need Federal, county and city government to accomplish what we, as citizens, cannot do on our own. Most politicians and government employees are impressive, dedicated, and hard working individuals. We can’t make it in life without them.

The flip side is government is not always right and any government entity can include politicians and government employees who use poor judgment or are guilty of abuse of power. Some who are associated with government are focused on supporting their own personal hidden agenda that is in no way beneficial to the citizens they have pledged to serve.

Even worse, I have observed that a few politicians and government employees suffer from psychological issues. I am not talking about an obviously crazy person standing naked in the middle of an intersection screaming at the top of their lungs. I am referring to high-functioning employees with subtle, but serious psychological issues. They make a good public impression until you get a chance to see what they are really like when their flaws and defects are exposed.

Most citizens are outside looking in at government. Some citizens are inside government, looking out. I have experienced both views at the Federal, county, and city level dating back over the past 49 years.

As I contemplate City of Lakewood’s new rental inspection program, I am reminded of two specific government employees who, by consensus, are judged to be defective human beings. The two of them are examples of the kind of employees / agents we would not want working in or managing a rental inspection program.

One low-level employee is lazy in addition to being a liar, a thief, and a con. Based on his historical job description, he might easily be the kind of employee who would become a rental inspector.

Should that happen, we would have a defective human being forcing his way into rental properties as dictated by Lakewood City Council in conjunction with their new “do-gooder” rental inspection program.

Thankfully, this particular individual’s employment relationship was severed because integrity issues came to light. He made a graceful exit in lieu of being fired.

The second employee is a high-level employee who is still employed. He is an empire builder. He has a history of bad behavior including extremely poor judgment, multiple traffic offenses, abuse of power, purposefully violating laws and assaulting a police officer. He is smooth operator and does an excellent job covering his mental defects and poor behavior. He is a government scandal waiting to happen.

The specific identity of the employees and government entity(s) is not germane to the point I am trying to make.

The people Lakewood City Council pushes through a renter’s front door may be honest, fair, and hard working. They might prove to be delightful and helpful. I get that.

Conversely, what I am saying is when the City of Lakewood gives legal power to city employees or agents for the city to invade private citizen homes, it is possible the invaders will be defective, power-hungry human beings with no common sense. These invaders can be sexual deviants or common thieves.

I am not predicting it is definitely going to happen, but I am suggesting defective human beings have soured government service in the past and it will happen again. I know because I have witnessed these very dynamics inside government.

Our city has set up their program so that renters and property owners, who have not committed a crime, will have no readily available alternative but to let city chosen strangers into their homes even though the City of Lakewood lacks probable cause for any wrongdoing on the part of the owner or renter.

While the City would not knowingly employ evil doers, the City of Lakewood cannot guarantee to the victims of this invasion process that the invaders are not evil.

The City of Lakewood has announced plans for two informational meetings where they will explain what they are going to do to the citizens of Lakewood. Click on the link that follows for meeting details. RESIDENTIAL RENTAL INSPECTION PROGRAM.

I urge all Lakewood citizens, including citizens with no connection to the rental industry, property managers, renters, and rental property owners to attend one of the scheduled informational meetings.

If we look beyond the attractive wrapping paper and bow on the City of Lakewood’s information package, I think we are going to find a lump of coal inside.

We all need to better understand how our city council thinks and votes when it comes to our personal freedom and Constitutional Rights. Knowing this before our next Lakewood City Council election might well help guide our vote.

Understand, you may be the next citizen who gets punished for the sins of a few because that is how six out of seven current Lakewood City Council members solve problems.