Seahawks disgracefully disrespects America

Submitted by Stephen Neufeld

Dear Paul Allen, Pete Carroll and the Seattle Seahawks organization,

I am writing today to express my disappointment and sadness over the total disrespect of the Seattle Seahawks team with not participating in the National Anthem.

I have supported the Seattle Seahawks since 1976, but, I will no longer watch the Seahawks, wear my Seahawks jerseys or in any way support this team until the egregious protests against our country have ceased. I have already deleted the game schedule from my calendar and I will cease buying more tickets, more jerseys, or supporting in any way the Seattle Seahawks as a business or organization.

The American flag represents our country, the United States of America. Regardless of personal feelings, America is still the greatest country on Earth! It is wholly inappropriate and disgraceful to turn ones back on our flag.

Over the generations, millions of Americans–of all colors and creeds–have fought, many giving their last drop of blood, for the American flag and what it represents. This is not a perfect nation but, the values and sacrifice that the US flag represents should not be desecrated by such treatment.

Though I had tried to excuse the behavior of a few players in the desecration of the American flag, I can no longer support an organization which allows its employees to wholly betray the sacrifice of so many in upholding our great country. It is, in fact, the values and principles which are represented by our flag which has ended slavery and injustices, not only in America but around the world–confronting evil regimes and totalitarian governments–like Hitler and Stalin–who enslaved and killed people of ALL COLORS AND CREEDS. The sacrifice and leadership of Americans, which the flag represents, should not be treated in such a disgraceful manner.

It is the American flag which has flown to preserve our God-given human rights and freedoms of all people on Earth, not only Americans.

When the entire Seattle Seahawks team disrespects the flag, it feels like mocking, pissing and shitting on the lives and graves of all Americans who have sacrificed so much to make this great nation a leader in the world in human rights. It is not that our country is perfect but, it is still the best, most just, country on Earth.

If players don’t like America, go live someplace like Russia, China or Iran, for example. I am sure that those countries would be glad to have them!

Our rights are not guaranteed. Engaging others in discussion and involving ourselves in our communities–giving of our time and money–brings understanding and change, not disrespecting our flag.

Finally, when will the Seahawks’ disrespect of our flag end? Is it only people of color who have experienced injustice in America or around the world? What about white girls and boys who are sex-trafficked? Will the players fight for them? What about ALL people who are victimized by crime and injustice? What about the long-standing black-on-black crime in inner cities? Why haven’t players of color, of ANY color, stood up to their own communities and protested the vile murder, drug use, fatherlessness and crime which is propagated upon itself? What about the 58 million American babies, since 1973, who have been euthanized through poisoning, starvation, and dismemberment through abortion–which, by the way, is significantly disproportional to the black community?

Not only is protesting the National Anthem disgusting, but, it misses the point of our great nation. The fact is that the United States of America is the last, best hope for our world to bring justice and truth and humanity here at home and around the world. Sadly, desecrating the flag is the wrong course of action for players, teams, owners, coaches and the entire NFL.

Respectfully,

Stephen Neufeld

www.stephenneufeld.com