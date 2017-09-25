Public comments wanted on the draft Washington Transportation Plan

Washingtonians have an opportunity to provide input into the future of the state’s transportation system through the Washington Transportation Plan, Phase 2 – Implementation. The plan establishes how the state can prepare itself for an uncertain future in the face of climate change and advances in technology.

The Washington State Department of Transportation is seeking public comments on the plan from now through Nov. 6, 2017.

The plan builds on WTP Phase 1, which established a 20-year vision for the statewide multimodal transportation system. Phase 1 highlighted emerging trends and challenges facing the state’s transportation system and developed recommendations for meeting those challenges.

WTP Phase 2 implements recommendations from Phase 1 through four focus areas and 11 action items to achieve the 20-year vision established in Phase 1. It also establishes how the state can prepare itself for four plausible, but uncertain futures regarding climate change and technology and their potential impacts on the statewide transportation system. Through its proposed recommendations, Phase 2 will guide decision makers on major issues facing the statewide transportation system.

How to comment on the plan

The comment period closes on Nov. 6, 2017. Copies of the plan and a comment form for submitting feedback are available: