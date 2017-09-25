Pierce College students, employees donate more than 3,000 hours of service to community

In honor of Pierce College’s 50th anniversary, more than 1,500 students and employees came together throughout the 2016-17 academic year to volunteer their time in the community. Volunteers participated in more than 87 projects, contributing 3,287 hours of service to the community.

Students and employees spent time organizing and working in local food banks, removing invasive plants from nearby parks, mapping areas of the world that are missing from traditional maps, and more. Many Pierce College professors designed projects in their classrooms to help inspire students to give back to the community while gaining hands-on learning experiences.

Students in Early Childhood Education participated in the Science Department’s Pi Day event, where local school children learned about a variety of math and science topics.

Over the past two years, Prof. Blake Sorem’s Economics classes have helped to fund 63 projects in low-income schools near the college, providing youth with much-needed school supplies, books, magazines, science kits and more.

More than 600 biology students donated their time to work with local not-for-profit organizations to learn how humans impact their communities.

For more information about Pierce College service learning and volunteer projects, visit the Service Learning online newsletter.

Reprinted with permission. See original story on the Pierce College website.