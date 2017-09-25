The Suburban Times

Lakewood’s Choice: 3 reasons to visit September Lakewood’s CHOICE meeting…

Submitted by James Leet, Lakewood’s Choice

Summer is over. The school year has begun!

With it comes a renewed feeling of normal. And also the familiar flurry of regularly scheduled commitments.

So, Why would you make Lakewood’s CHOICE one of them?

IMG_2413.1.jpg

Here’s 3 reasons:

  1. Impact youth through drug prevention
  2. Hear & tell inspiring stories to renew our sense of purpose
  3. Get to know other leaders in Lakewood who care a lot about kids & work together!

You’re invited to join us for our September meeting: This Wednesday September 27th at 3pm at the Lakewood Boys & Girls Club. BBQ right after at 4:30pm.

20170728_122441.jpg

Here’s a few items we’re planning to cover:

  • DEA Drug Take Back Day- October 28th in Tillicum & Springbrook
  • Announcing new members of Leadership Team
  • Unveil newest action plan
  • Community survey contest
  • Prevention Teams at Lochburn & Clover Park
  • Special Guest: Sgt. Jackie Eliason from Liquor & Cannabis Board

Also, in case 3 reasons weren’t enough…

***Bonus 4th reason- Free BBQ hot dogs & hamburgers at 4:30pm following the meeting!

All are invited to hang out after the meeting.***

Re-Published with permission. See original post at the Lakewood’s Choice website.

