Lakewood’s Choice: 3 reasons to visit September Lakewood’s CHOICE meeting…

Submitted by James Leet, Lakewood’s Choice
Summer is over. The school year has begun!
With it comes a renewed feeling of normal. And also the familiar flurry of regularly scheduled commitments.
So, Why would you make Lakewood’s CHOICE one of them?
Here’s 3 reasons:
- Impact youth through drug prevention
- Hear & tell inspiring stories to renew our sense of purpose
- Get to know other leaders in Lakewood who care a lot about kids & work together!
You’re invited to join us for our September meeting: This Wednesday September 27th at 3pm at the Lakewood Boys & Girls Club. BBQ right after at 4:30pm.
Here’s a few items we’re planning to cover:
- DEA Drug Take Back Day- October 28th in Tillicum & Springbrook
- Announcing new members of Leadership Team
- Unveil newest action plan
- Community survey contest
- Prevention Teams at Lochburn & Clover Park
- Special Guest: Sgt. Jackie Eliason from Liquor & Cannabis Board
Also, in case 3 reasons weren’t enough…
***Bonus 4th reason- Free BBQ hot dogs & hamburgers at 4:30pm following the meeting!
All are invited to hang out after the meeting.***
Re-Published with permission. See original post at the Lakewood’s Choice website.