Lakeview Hope Academy selected for Partnership School Award

LAKEWOOD, WASH. — Lakeview Hope Academy recently earned a 2017 Partnership School Award from the National Network of Partnerships Schools (NNPS). The award specifically recognizes Lakeview’s Science Technology Engineering and Math (STEM) Family Academy night activity.

NNPS reviewers praised Lakeview’s STEM Family Academy Night for good planning, including high school students and having translators to allow more families to actively participate. Lakeview’s Math Family Academy was also praised by the award committee for its use of games to develop computational skills.

“Over the past few years, we’ve really pushed to get parents involved in our school,” said Lakeview principal Meghan Eakin. “We wanted a program that could support Lakeview’s STEM fair. There was a school-wide expectation that everyone did it, and I didn’t want to assume students would be able to take it home and complete it without the necessary support from the school.”