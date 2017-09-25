JBLM late night mortar training Sept. 26-29

Joint Base Lewis-McChord will conduct late night mortar training Tuesday, September 26, 2017, 6:30 a.m. through Friday, September 29, 2017, 9 p.m. using 60mm, 81mm, and 120mm mortars. Mortar training will occur throughout daytime and nighttime hours.

One unit, 1st Battalion, 23rd Infantry Regiment is scheduled to conduct mortar training with 60mm, 81mm, and 120mm mortars, during the above identified timeframe. Increased levels of activity will be noticed beginning at 6:30 a.m., Tuesday through 9 p.m. Friday. Members in the local community can expect to hear mortar training during the daytime and nighttime hours.

Queries or comments about noise may be directed to the JBLM Public Affairs Office’s External Communication Division hotline at (253) 967-0852, daily.