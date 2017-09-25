JBLM hosts 4th annual service member transition summit

Beginning Tuesday Joint Base Lewis-McChord will host the 4th annual Washington State Service Member Transition Summit designed to help exiting service members make the transition to civilian employment careers.

This year’s transition summit will once again offer a series of seminars, interaction opportunities with industry specific human resource specialists, resume writing and interview skills workshops, and culminate with a hiring fair that includes nearly 200 local and national employers. New this year, on Tuesday, is a full-day military spouse symposium offering workshops and career development opportunities for job-seeking spouses.