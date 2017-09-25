Daniel Ellsberg ‘Pentagon Papers’ author to speak at UPS

Whistleblower…Hero or Traitor? Before Snowden and Chelsea Manning, there was journalist and activist DANIEL ELLSBERG,- the first person in America to be arrested for leaking top secret documents which became known as “The Pentagon Papers”.

Dr. Ellsberg shares how and why he – a marine veteran and Rand Corporation employee – revealed the Pentagon Papers, how his actions helped alter the course of U.S. history while also discussing the future, necessity, ethics, and perils of whistle-blowing.

Kilworth Chapel, U. of Puget Sound, Thursday, October 5, 730pm

Advance ticket Info: $7 Gen adm, available at tickets.pugetsound.edu, or at the UPS InfoCenter or (253)879-3100.