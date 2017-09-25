Arts Commission Member Vest Focuses on Literacy

Inspired by First Ladies Barbara and Laura Bush, Barbara Vest took it upon herself, as a member of the Lakewood Arts Commission, to focus on literacy by launching the project, “Lakewood: A City that Reads.” Working with Lakewood Library she design and produced displays for the library that she hopes will encourage library patrons to expand their reading activities.

In addition to displays she has produced a short form for visitors to fill out listing their favorite book. Three of the forms are drawn with the lucky entries earning gift certificates provided by local businesses that support the literacy project. The project is now five years old and was begun in the first year of her membership in the Lakewood Arts Commission. She is now in her second three-year term and is the current vice-chair.

Barbara Vest is a former career teacher, and spent 14 years teaching 2nd and 3rd grades at Charles Wright Academy. Prior to her tenure at Charles Wright she taught as a substitute at numerous schools across the country. Her husband Jim worked at Weyerhaeuser in a job that required frequent moves. Under those conditions she could only commit to teaching as a substitute wherever they set up temporary homes. When the native Washingtonian finally settled down she went back to school to earn her master’s degree.

She has been a member in several Lakewood groups, including Lakewood Republican Women’s Club and the Garden Club, and is a board member of the Lakewood Playhouse. She also volunteered as a docent with the Tacoma Art Museum, but had to give that up to care for her ill husband.

The Lakewood Arts Commission is made up, as required in its bylaws, of up to 15 volunteer members. Among those it is preferred that the membership consist of individuals representing a variety of backgrounds and who “demonstrate a deep interest in, and appreciation of cultural and artistic activities. Among the recommended backgrounds is the Lakewood educational community, a working member of the arts and a member of a local community organization. The role of the Commission is to make recommendations to the Lakewood City Council on issues regarding arts and culture.