White Privilege Study – Open to all

Submitted by United Church in University Place
Join us every Thursday from September 14th – November 16th at 6 – 7:30p.m. Rev. Cathlynn Law and others in our church will facilitate a study exploring White Privilege where we will learn how to talk about our experiences regarding race, recognize the privilege we carry, and learn how to become better allies when people around us say insensitive things that might go unchallenged otherwise. If you can’t make all 10 sessions, come for as many as you can.
We will be following the UCC curriculum on this topic. Read below for Rev. John Dorhauer introduction to the study. Rev. Dorhauer is the General Minister and President of United Church of Christ.
“We don’t promise that this will be easy to discuss. It will challenge basic assumptions about race that help white communities maintain a system of privilege that, while prevalent, o en goes unnoticed by even the best-intentioned of white advocates for justice. Nonetheless, the work we do to deepen our awareness of how privilege is made manifest, and the commensurate work of unmasking and dismantling that privilege, is among the most important work we white leaders can commit to.”
We hope you will join us.
United Church in University Place
A United Methodist & United Church of Christ Congregation
3912 Grandview Drive West
University Place, WA. 98466
253-564-2754
office@ucup.org
www.ucup.org
Comments
JohnA says
Mea culpa! Mea culpa! I’m to blame because I was born white. The entire concept of “white privilege” is racist at its very core. To make a blanket claim that all of one race, religion, ethnicity, origin can be described as a group instead of as individuals is the definition of racism. Why not Christian privilege while we’re at it? This is a buy in to the “progressive” (actually regressive) mantra and the antithesis of what the United States is all about.
Dave Shaw says
To JohnA:
The title of the article states the meetings are “Open to all.” You cannot deny that our country is deeply hurting along racial, as well as many other, lines. It may be of great benefit to at least listen to other opinions.
The article also states, “If you can’t make all 10 sessions, come for as many as you can.” Even one visit may be helpful to those who attend.
I, too, am white and could accurately be called a conservative. But I am also convinced that listening to the opinions of others does not hurt; and it just may be the opportunity to really “hear” the other guy.
To you and all other readers: Please consider attending at least one of the meetings. What could it hurt?