White Privilege Study – Open to all

Submitted by United Church in University Place

Join us every Thursday from September 14th – November 16th at 6 – 7:30p.m. Rev. Cathlynn Law and others in our church will facilitate a study exploring White Privilege where we will learn how to talk about our experiences regarding race, recognize the privilege we carry, and learn how to become better allies when people around us say insensitive things that might go unchallenged otherwise. If you can’t make all 10 sessions, come for as many as you can.

We will be following the UCC curriculum on this topic. Read below for Rev. John Dorhauer introduction to the study. Rev. Dorhauer is the General Minister and President of United Church of Christ.

“We don’t promise that this will be easy to discuss. It will challenge basic assumptions about race that help white communities maintain a system of privilege that, while prevalent, o en goes unnoticed by even the best-intentioned of white advocates for justice. Nonetheless, the work we do to deepen our awareness of how privilege is made manifest, and the commensurate work of unmasking and dismantling that privilege, is among the most important work we white leaders can commit to.”

We hope you will join us.

