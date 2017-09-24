The Suburban Times

Steilacoom Candidate Forum, Sept. 26

Submitted by League of Women Voters of Tacoma-Pierce County

The League of Women Voters is sponsoring and moderating a candidate forum on September 26 at 6:30 pm in Steilacoom City Hall. This forum will allow the public to ask questions of candidates competing for City Council position position 1 and Steilacoom Historic School District #1 positions 1, 2 and 3.

Steilacoom Candidate Forum

Other candidates for City Council positions and the candidate for Mayor are unopposed.

The League of Women Voters is a non-partisan organization whose mission is to educate and engage voters. For more information, contact the League at 253-272-1495.

