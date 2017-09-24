Reminder: Lakewood Rental Housing Safety Program informational meeting is Sept. 27

Do you own or manage a rental property in Lakewood? If you answered yes you won’t want to miss one of the upcoming informational meetings planned to bring rental property owners and managers up to speed on the soon to be implemented Rental Housing Safety Program.

Please mark your calendars to attend one of the following meetings held at City Hall in Council Chambers, 6000 Main St SW, Lakewood:

Wednesday, Sept. 27, 6 – 7 p.m. OR Monday, Oct. 9, 12 – 1:30 p.m.

At these meetings city staff will offer training and information on the new Rental Housing Safety Program, which requires all owners of residential rental properties to register their property every year and have it inspected once every five years.

The training and informational session will include a general description of the program, registration timeline and requirements and a “how-to” session on registering your property and navigating the program website.