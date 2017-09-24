Nominations due FRIDAY for Larry Saunders Service Award

Lakewood, in partnership with the Lakewood Community Foundation Fund, has created the Larry Saunders Service Award to annually recognize a person or organization who, through their service to Lakewood, merits community recognition and appreciation.

The award is named after the Saunders, Lakewood’s first Police Chief, who died in 2016.

Saunders not only helped form the Lakewood Police Department in 2004 and led it, he also had a distinguished U.S. Army career and returned to the military to organize police training in Baghdad.

Larry championed community service through his work with the Lakewood First Lions and Rotary clubs, partnered with the Lakewood Boys and Girls Club, advocated for Rally Point 6 and participated in numerous neighborhood association initiatives.

This newly created service award is meant to recognize other community leaders and organizations who share a similar dedication to the city. Nomination forms are available at City Hall, 6000 Main St. SW., at the front counter. Deadline is Friday, Sept. 29.

The award, which includes a separate grant selection for a Lakewood organization, will be presented at the first City Council meeting of 2018.