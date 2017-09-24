Getting Out of Halifax

Submitted by Richard Dorsett

The shortest distance between two towns

Is riding in a limo with the windows down

– Guy Clark

Halifax (Stanfield) Airport is a fine place to assemble a bicycle. Just grab a coffee and get to work. I got some sleep on the red-eye from SeaTac, but Verizon had left me somewhat blinded when I lost my backroads Google route into town. It was then that I broke my Rule #1 for bicyclists: Never take route advice from a motorist. “Easy,” he said, “just get on the 102 and you have a straight ride into the city.” I laughed in terror as I hugged the 18-inch shoulder of a four-lane freeway. Sheesh. I exited at the first off-ramp and began creating my own route. Truth is, by then I had wife Liz on the phone (calling worked, but not data) helping me pick a road.

Eventually, meaning after making my way through a couple miles of rock and mud (deceptively called Perrin Drive), I found Waverly Avenue and a beautiful ride into Dartmouth. A woman at an organic vegetable stand along the way advised that I take the ferry across to Halifax. “Only two and a half dollars and it’s the way to go”, she said. I wondered why not just take the bridge until I was on the Alderney Ferry and looked to see the massive crossing high above the water, built for cars. Good advice—the ferry is the only way to go.

I walked from the ferry to Barrington Street where my hostel is located. Lots of food in Halifax, and I passed by the Halifax Circus School (later stopped for a visit), and the Old Burying Ground, where patriots who fought against the invasion and annexation by the United States are interred. My hostel was perfect, with roomies from Italy, France, and Uruguay.

Place names amuse and confuse me. Too many American burgs are limited to numbers, presidents, and trees (Pine, Alder, etc.). So Ochterloney Street through Dartmouth to its harbor was a nice find. Heading out of town to the Salt Marsh Trail, I rode Pleasant Street to the trailhead (yes, I watch for omens). Very quickly I was in stunning scenery, then connected to the Atlantic trail with its ocean views.

There are stretches of Nova Scotia roadway that could be anywhere. But the harbors and inlets are frequent and the scenery there reminds you this isn’t just anywhere.

There are all sorts of hills. Some test your resolve. Some are sly, and though you pedal up a hill, they are a piece of cake. My favorites are those with rollouts that take you most of the way up a succeeding hill. Here in Nova Scotia there are lots of hills, but no will testers. My second day on the road brought hill, after hill, after hill. They wore me down, but anytime I can manage hills with some mid-gear effort, I’m happy.

Reports of heavy wind and rain spooked me, so I turned away from the eastern shore and crossed the province. Easy cycling, but no services, nothing, for about 80km. Not a problem, but few cars, no people, no cell service; a lonely stretch.

My fourth day on the road and a first, brief misting. Enough to try out my new rain jacket, but ultimately not a problem. Will my luck hold? I reached Pictou, Caribou actually, a little sooner than expected. The Northumberland Ferry will take me across to Prince Edward Island. From the Wood Islands landing, I’ll find the Confederation Trail and am already reconsidering whether to pedal to Cavendish, home to Anne of Green Gables. (My daughter knows how much I dislike theme parks and people wearing period costume and will forgive me, I’m sure). I look forward to the island being as laid-back as its reputation.

Caribou, Nova Scotia

September 19, 2017