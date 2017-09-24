Councilwoman Pam Roach leads effort to create Sports Council

The Pierce County Council voted unanimously to establish an Outdoor Sports and Recreation Council at the District 2 in-district meeting, chaired by CouncilwomanPam Roach.

“Every family likes the outdoors,” said Councilwoman Roach. “And, we will put a special emphasis on those with disabilities to help them enjoy the natural and beautiful surroundings Pierce County has to offer.”

Outdoor recreation supports over 200,000 jobs in Washington State and contributes $1.1 billion annually from bait-to-boat from the recreational fishing industry to our state economy.

The Outdoor Sports and Recreation Council will advise the Pierce County Council as they assure to make it more enjoyable and accessible to the public, and will be comprised of the following organizations and have one designee on the council:

Coastal Conservation Association (Fishing)

Trout Unlimited (Fishing)

Puget Sound Anglers (Fishing)

Backcountry Horsemen of Washington (Off-Road Sports)

Evergreen Mountain Biking Alliance (Off-Road Sports)

Washington ATV Association (Off-Road Sports)

Tacoma Sportsmen’s Club (Outdoor Shooting Sports)

Washington Waterfowl Association (Outdoor Shooting Sports)

Safari Club International (Outdoor Shooting Sports)

Mountaineers (Hiking)

Washington Trails Association (Hiking)

Pacific Northwest Ski Association (Snow Sports)

One citizen or association representative of paddlesports

For more information about the Outdoor Sports and Recreation Council please contact Councilwoman Pam Roach at 253-798-2222 or pam.roach@co.pierce.wa.us.