Want to be notified about snow closures and on-campus emergencies? Sign up for TCC Alerts, and you’ll get a text and/or email notification! Students who sign up by Oct. 31, 2017 will also be automatically entered to win a $25 gift card.

Emergency Towers

Have you noticed the new yellow communication towers? There are four of them: one outside the Early Learning Center (Building 3), one in Parking lot A, one between Buildings 7 and 11, and one near Building 13. We’ll use them to broadcast information in the event of an emergency, and you can use them any time to contact campus public safety. There’s also a button you can hit to activate the blue “help” light.

TCC Ready

We’ve prepared a number of “TCC Ready” guides to help everyone through a range of emergency situations. We hope students will read them and use the information to help keep themselves safe.

We’re looking forward to another great year at TCC. Let’s all help keep each other safe!