Pierce County Council meeting to be held in Spanaway on Sept. 26

The Pierce County Council will hold an in-district Council meeting at 6 p.m. on Sept. 26, at the Pierce County Public Works Central Maintenance Facility, Elk Plain Room, 4812 196th St. E. in Spanaway. This in-district meeting will be chaired by District 3 Councilmember Jim McCune.
Each member of the Pierce County Council hosts at least one in-district meeting each year to make meetings more accessible to residents of Pierce County. At this meeting the Council will be considering Chronic Nuisance Ordinance 2017-29 which would expedite enforcement and abatement processes for chronic nuisance properties.
Also on the agenda for this meeting, the following organizations will make presentations to the Council:
- Changing Rein—equine assisted activities and therapy
- Pierce County Fair Board—update on this year’s fair
- Frederickson Land Use Advisory Commission (LUAC)—update on what’s happening in Frederickson
For more information about the meeting please visit the County Council webpage.
