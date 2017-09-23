Pierce County Council meeting to be held in Spanaway on Sept. 26

The Pierce County Council will hold an in-district Council meeting at 6 p.m. on Sept. 26, at the Pierce County Public Works Central Maintenance Facility, Elk Plain Room, 4812 196th St. E. in Spanaway. This in-district meeting will be chaired by District 3 Councilmember Jim McCune.

Each member of the Pierce County Council hosts at least one in-district meeting each year to make meetings more accessible to residents of Pierce County. At this meeting the Council will be considering Chronic Nuisance Ordinance 2017-29 which would expedite enforcement and abatement processes for chronic nuisance properties.

Also on the agenda for this meeting, the following organizations will make presentations to the Council:

Changing Rein—equine assisted activities and therapy

Pierce County Fair Board—update on this year’s fair

Frederickson Land Use Advisory Commission (LUAC)—update on what’s happening in Frederickson

For more information about the meeting please visit the County Council webpage.