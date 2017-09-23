The Suburban Times

Overnight ramp and lane closures scheduled for I-5 in DuPont week of Sept. 25

DUPONT – Contractor crews working on the I-5 – Mounts Rd. to Center Dr. Auxiliary Lane Extension project will close the northbound Interstate 5 exit to Center Drive for two nights next week to repair damaged guardrail.

During the overnight hours of Monday, Sept. 25, and Tuesday, Sept. 26, the northbound I-5 exit to Center Drive will close each night from 11 p.m. to 4 a.m.

Weather permitting, crews will also reduce southbound I-5 next week to a single lane during overnight hours for paving. Lane closures will occur Monday, Sept. 25 through Wednesday, Sept. 27 from 11 p.m. to 5 a.m. each following day; Thursday night from 11:59 p.m. to 5 a.m. Friday, Sept. 29; and Friday night from 11:59 p.m. to 6 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 30.

Advance information for highway construction and maintenance is available at the Olympic Region Weekly Construction and Traffic Updates web page.

