Bates: Employee opening day and inservice kicks off 2017-2018 academic year

More than 300 faculty and staff gathered on Tuesday, Sept. 19 for opening day activities to help recognize career milestones, welcome new coworkers and prepare for the start of fall quarter. The day included various training sessions, years-of-service pins and college updates.

Executive Vice President of Instruction Al Griswold and Director of Human Resources Gary Nilsson welcomed the group, introduced new employees, and awarded years-of-service pins, where President Ron Langrell received a five-year pin.

Breakout sessions focused on college climate, diversity and inclusion, student services game show on processes, communication, assessment and more. Special thanks to the employees who facilitated discussions and helped organize the successful and educational day.

The day concluded with a regularly-schedule Board of Trustees meeting, where Trustee Karen Seinfeld celebrated her final board meeting and was honored for her long tenure as trustee, and Practical Nurse instructor Bill Swarens was granted tenure.

Faculty and staff are excited and ready to welcome students to the first day of fall quarter on Monday, Sept. 25.

Check out the pictures from the day below.

