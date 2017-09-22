Trio of weekly transportation updates from Lakewood

150th Street: Three separate road projects in and around 150th Street in the Woodbrook neighborhood have impacted drivers recently. At least one of those projects – the project by Joint Base Lewis-McChord that halted access to Perimeter Road – was scheduled to end by Sept. 22.

The city’s project on 150th Street just east of Woodbrook Drive that has the road closed while work is done on the final sewer extension project, is set to finish next week. The road will reopen after Sept. 30.

The third project is tied to the Tacoma Gateway project, a warehouse project across from Woodbrook Middle School. Traffic on 146th and 150th streets and Spring Street is affected while road widening, paving and the addition of curb, gutter and sidewalks bordering the warehouse are installed. Spring Street will get a pavement overlay.

Drivers should anticipate temporary delays and lane closures during construction. This project is estimated to be complete the second week of November.

S. Tacoma Way (SR512 to 96th): Substantial completion was issued this week. The electrical subcontractor has been working at S. Tacoma Way/SR512 signal on punchlist items. We should be wrapping this project up in the next couple weeks.

Gravelly Lake Drive (100th to Bridgeport): Due to weather, sidewalk and driveway work was pushed out to next week. Contractor RW Scott continued to prep for sidewalks this week. G&G Electric poured light pole foundations. By the end of week next week, all light pole and signal foundations should be poured. Sidewalk/driveways are scheduled to be poured on Friday (9/29). Other work scheduled for next week is landscape/irrigation rehabilitation behind back of new sidewalk.