The Gyro Shack Opens in Lakewood

Submitted by The Gyro Shack

Idaho’s Hercules of Greek cuisine, The Gyro Shack, announced today that its first Lakewood location will open on October 9. Located at 10519 Bridgeport Way Southwest, The Gyro Shack will feature made-to-order gyros with meat carved Off the Spit® and fresh ingredients piled high.

Todd and Kelly Mulvahill, the locally based entrepreneurial couple that owns and operates The Gyro Shack, plan to open 13 additional locations in the area. Their first restaurant will be open daily from 10 a.m. – 9 p.m.

Together, the Mulvahills are in the process of hiring and training a staff of 10 to 20 people to handle day-to-day operations including cashiers and kitchen staff.

“We opened our very first restaurant, Papa Murphy’s, in Lakewood back in 1995, so it’s only fitting that begin our journey with The Gyro Shack in the same incredible community,” said Todd, who together with Kelly has more than 22 years of experience in the restaurant industry. “We have called Pierce County home for the last 22 years, and we couldn’t be more excited to launch this gyro option for our friends and family.”

The Mulvahills enjoy giving back to the Pierce County and the three night VIP grand opening events are a testament to that. The first night will be a night to thank their Papa Murphy’s employees, the second night will acknowledge employees from the city of Lakewood and the local YMCA and the third night will recognize the local military heroes at Joint Base Lewis/McChord.

“Todd and I have never tasted a gyro so fresh, one bite and we were hooked,” said Kelly. “We know The Gyro Shack will become a staple in the area and are looking forward to opening more locations down the line.”

Founded by the Zaharioudakis family in Boise, The Gyro Shack has long been known as a fast, affordable option for delicious Greek food. With recipes based on those lovingly crafted by its founder, the brand continues to corner the market on expedient and uncommonly inventive gyro options that redefine quick-service Mediterranean cuisine.

Devoted fans can join a loyalty program that allows customers to earn points per dollar spent, receiving $5 toward their next purchase just for signing up and another $5 reward for every 50 points earned.

Gyro offerings at the Lakewood location range from the traditional to the extraordinary, such as the BLT and the Spicy Bacon Avocado. Vegetarian lovers of Mediterranean fare will also find plenty to tempt their palates, including a veggie gyro, Greek salad, and hummus and pita. The tzatziki and spicy green sauces are a delicious way to top off any order to perfection.

For more information on The Gyro Shack in Lakewood and its menu, visit www.thegyroshack.com or contact the Mulvahills directly at 253-212-2057.

About The Gyro Shack

Founded by Gus Zaharioudakis, The Gyro Shack began as a food truck and three restaurants in former coffee drive-through kiosks. Today, the brand brings its authentic and unique take on the classic Greek favorites to drive-through customers throughout Boise, with three locations revolutionizing the way customers think about fast Mediterranean cuisine. Using only fresh ingredients, made to order as customers drive up, the brand remains focused on valuing customers’ time and money. It’s “Real Greek, Real Fast!”®

To learn more about The Gyro Shack opportunities, visit www.gyroshackfranchise.com.

