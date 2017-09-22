Thailand’s "First Family of Music" in UPS concert, Oct 1

The Yontararak Family, hailed as Thailand’s “First Family of Music,” will present a concert in honor of the late King Rama IX at 7:30 p.m on Sunday, October 1, at Schneebeck Concert Hall of the University of Puget Sound in Tacoma, WA.

The five family members, led by father Nat Yontararak, includes wife Pawongduen and daughters Pana, Paranee, and Pinaree who will present their classically-styled compositions of homage to the late King Rama IX, regarded as the father of Thailand, who reigned for seventy years until his passing in 2016. Their current multistate itinerary follows an acclaimed tour through Europe’s great concert halls and is intended to promote the unity of Thai citizens living in the United State, and to explain the rich Thai heritage to American society. Many samples of their elegant performances can be found online, including youtu.be/ZhyGh3dz1Kw (Switzerland), youtu.be/AyGITc1Yvrc (Paris), and youtu.be/AyGITc1Yvrc (Belgium).

The concert is presented by Associated Students of University of Puget Sound Performing Arts. $5 General Admission tickets are available online at tickets.pugetsound.edu, by phone at 253-879-3100, or at the university’s Information Center in Wheelock Student Center.