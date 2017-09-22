Pierce Transit to increase weekend service, improve service on many routes starting Sept. 24

With its Sept. 24 service change, Pierce Transit will add more weekend trips to its schedule, with 24 new trips on Saturdays and 31 new trips on Sundays. The agency will also add 14 new weekday trips and make adjustments to many route schedules throughout the system to more closely match travel times and ensure on-time arrivals.

Customers will find specific information about route enhancements by visiting www.piercetransit.org/pierce-transit-routes (scroll to “What’s New Effective September 24, 2017”; after that date click on the route icon for updated route maps and timetables). Riders may also get route information and trip planning assistance by calling Pierce Transit’s Customer Services office at 253.581.8000 weekdays between 6:30 a.m. and 6:30 p.m.

Since 2015 Pierce Transit has restored 71,000 hours of transit service – a 16 percent boost. In March 2017 the agency implemented more frequent service, later weekday service, and more direct routes with faster service between locations. With those improvements already made, Pierce Transit is now able to enhance weekend service and make schedule adjustments to routes that need additional time to ensure on-time arrivals.

Pierce Transit bus customers can now pay for rides on their smart phone or tablet using PiercePay through the free Hopthru app. The feature gives riders the option to purchase Pierce Transit passes and tickets anytime, anywhere, and use them at their convenience. As an incentive to use PiercePay, new users will get their first purchase free, and existing users will get their next purchase (made after Sept. 20, 2017) free. PiercePay is only valid on Pierce Transit fixed route buses and special services, such as the Washington State Fair Express, which runs through Sept. 24. Pierce Transit is offering PiercePay via the Hopthru app for a one-year pilot project. At the end of one year the agency will evaluate riders’ interest and use, and determine whether to continue offering a mobile ticketing option.

For more information about Pierce Transit’s services, visit piercetransit.org or call 253.581.8000.