Overnight Tacoma/Pierce County HOV ramp and lane closures continue into fall

TACOMA –The season might be changing, but work continues on three HOV projects on Interstate 5 in Tacoma. Overnight ramp closures this weekend and next week are necessary so crews can stripe lanes in preparation for opening the A Street ramp to I-705. The Washington State Department of Transportation will announce the official opening date later next week. During the closures, signed detours will be in place.

Drivers can also anticipate overnight lane closures on both directions of I-5 during overnight hours next week between from the Pierce/King county line and Portland Avenue. Northbound I-5 lane closures will begin at 9 p.m. with all lanes open by 5 a.m. each following day. Southbound I-5 lane closures will begin at 8 p.m. with all lanes open by 6 a.m. each following day.

The work is weather-dependent and could be rescheduled.

Ramp and lane closures:

Saturday, Sept. 23

Northbound SR 7 ramp to northbound I-5 and the I-705 ramp to northbound I-5 will close from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. Sunday.

Monday, Sept. 25

Southbound I-5 collector/distributor lanes will close from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m. Tuesday. Drivers headed to westbound SR 16 or the Tacoma city center will be detoured to southbound I-5 and the 56th Street interchange to northbound I-5 and exit #132.

Portland Avenue on-ramp to southbound I-5 will close from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m. Tuesday.

Southbound I-5 exit to I-705/SR 7 and 26th Street will close from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m. Tuesday.

Southbound I-705 on-ramp to northbound I-5 will close from 11 p.m. to 4 a.m. Tuesday.

East 28th Street on-ramp to northbound I-5 will close from 11 p.m. to 4 a.m. Tuesday.

38th Street on-ramp to westbound SR 16/northbound I-5 and I-705 will close from 11 p.m. to 4 a.m. Tuesday.

Tuesday, Sept. 26

Southbound I-5 collector/distributor lanes will close from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m. Wednesday. Drivers headed to westbound SR 16 or the Tacoma city center will be detoured to southbound I-5 and the 56th Street interchange to northbound I-5 and exit #132.

Portland Avenue on-ramp to southbound I-5 will close from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m. Wednesday.

Southbound I-5 exit to I-705/SR 7 and 26th Street will close from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m. Wednesday.

Southbound I-705 on-ramp to northbound I-5 will close from 11 p.m. to 4 a.m. Wednesday.

38th Street on-ramp to westbound SR 16/northbound I-5 and I-705 will close from 11 p.m. to 4 a.m. Wednesday.

Wednesday, Sept. 27

Southbound I-5 collector/distributor lanes will close from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m. Thursday. Drivers headed to westbound SR 16 or the Tacoma city center will be detoured to southbound I-5 and the 56th Street interchange to northbound I-5 and exit #132.

Portland Avenue on-ramp to southbound I-5 will close from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m. Thursday.

Southbound I-5 exit to I-705/SR 7 and 26th Street will close from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m. Thursday.

Southbound I-705 on-ramp to northbound I-5 will close from 11 p.m. to 4 a.m. Thursday.

Southbound SR 167 on-ramp to southbound I-5 will close from 9 p.m. to 4 a.m. Thursday.

38th Street on-ramp to westbound SR 16/northbound I-5 and I-705 will close from 11 p.m. to 4 a.m. Thursday.

Thursday, Sept. 28

Southbound I-5 collector/distributor lanes will close from 11 p.m. to 6 a.m. Friday. Drivers headed to westbound SR 16 or the Tacoma city center will be detoured to southbound I-5 and the 56th Street interchange to northbound I-5 and exit #132.

Portland Avenue on-ramp to southbound I-5 will close from 11 p.m. to 6 a.m. Friday.

Southbound I-5 exit to I-705/SR 7 and 26th Street will close from 11 p.m. to 6 a.m. Friday.

Southbound SR 167 on-ramp to southbound I-5 will close from 9 p.m. to 4 a.m. Friday.

38th Street on-ramp to westbound SR 16/northbound I-5 and I-705 will close from 11 p.m. to 4 a.m. Friday.

Friday, Sept. 29

Southbound I-5 collector/distributor lanes will close from 11:59 p.m. to 6 a.m. Saturday. Drivers headed to westbound SR 16 or the Tacoma city center will be detoured to southbound I-5 and the 56th Street interchange to northbound I-5 and exit #132.

Portland Avenue on-ramp to southbound I-5 will close from 11:59 p.m. to 6 a.m. Saturday.

Southbound I-5 exit to I-705/SR 7 and 26th Street will close from 11:59 p.m. to 6 a.m. Saturday.

38th Street on-ramp to westbound SR 16/northbound I-5 and I-705 will close from 11:59 p.m. to 7 a.m. Saturday.

Read the about progress made on our HOV projects and what is ahead this fall on the WSDOT Blog. Updated weekly ramp and lane closures are posted online at www.TacomaTraffic.com.