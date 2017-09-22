Muri’s law allows for special veteran designation on Washington state drivers license or ID

Veterans can now have their status displayed on their state-issued drivers license or ID card. House Bill 2343, sponsored by Rep. Dick Muri, R-Steilacoom, a companion to Senate Bill 5775, was signed into law in 2014. The special veteran designation became available in Washington state August 30, 2017.

The stamp of veteran on a Washington state ID card or drivers license is provided at no additional cost when requested at the time it is renewed or issued, but normal drivers license fees may still apply. The designation provides veterans with recognition of their service in the U.S. military.

“As a veteran, I can tell you it’s an honor to have your service recognized. When duty called, our veterans accepted the responsibility to defend America,” said Muri. “The special designation provides a simple way for veterans to prove their military service.”

Many merchants generously offer discounts to veterans and their families. The designation not only recognizes the veteran served in the U.S. military, but also provides a way to verify a veterans status for discounts and certain other benefits. This specialized ID card will alleviate the veteran needing to carry or produce a Certificate of Release or Discharge from Active Duty form. Private employers also have the option of using the veteran designation as proof of U.S. military service for employment purposes.

“Despite some challenges with the process, I was able to push for this to be available at no extra cost to veterans,” continued Muri. “Now, instead of having to carry around their discharge forms to prove their service, the insignia on their ID or license will be easy and convenient to use.”

Military veterans who choose to have the status on their card will need to show proof of U.S. military service to the Washington State Department of Licensing. They will need to bring their DD Form 214 that shows “honorable” or “general under honorable conditions” status. If they do not have their DD Form 214 they can request their military service records online, by mail, or by fax.