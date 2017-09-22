Local Community Volunteer Passes – Sandra Le Sabin Shellabarger

Submitted by Harold Shellabarger

Our beloved wife and mother, Sandra Le “Sandi” Shellabarger, passed on September 20th after a fifteen year battle with Alzheimer’s. Sandi was born September 2, 1935 in Minneapolis and lived in Albert Lea, Minnesota. At 17, she attended Iowa State University and received her Bachelor’s Degree in Home Economics Education. While there, she met Harold L. “Shelly” Shellabarger. They eloped on February 4th, 1956.

As a military wife and mother of four daughters, Sandi and her family made 30 moves in 26 years. During that time, she volunteered with Army Community Services, the Red Cross and for many other social services organizations. As part of that work, she designed a financial counseling program for young military families. The U.S. Army adopted her model to be implemented in all ACS centers. She taught elementary and high school at Ft. Carson Colorado and at Morrison Academy in Taichung, Taiwan, and she taught English to Taiwanese farmers. Later she taught Early Childhood Education at Hampton Institute.

Sandi managed the family through Shelly’s two tours in Vietnam. During one tour she completed her Master’s Degree in Guidance and Counseling at Iowa State University. The second tour she was President of the Waiting Wives Club at Fort Lewis, Washington.

She also served as Child Support Services Coordinator and Women’s Advocacy Coordinator in Stuttgart, Germany, and later as a Financial Planning Coordinator in Ft. Lewis, as Assistant Editor of the Ranger Newspaper, and as contributing author for LadyCom Magazine.

Later, Sandi turned her attention to her passion of Child Development. She was responsible for the creation of the U.S. Army Child Development Center Program in Western Germany. When Shelly was stationed at Ft. Lewis, LTG Norman Schwarzkopf appointed Sandi to head up his Quality of Life Program. She also taught Early Childhood Education as an Associate Professor for Pierce College. Sandi directed Child Development Centers at Madigan (Ft. Lewis) and Pierce College. She was also responsible for the design and construction of the Evergreen State College Child Care Center, which she managed until her retirement in 2002.

During her career, Sandi won multiple awards and honors including the Alumni Merit Award from Iowa State University (1973), 4th Estate Award for Excellence in Military Journalism (1982), Meritorious Civilian Service Award (1982), and The Commander’s Award for Outstanding Civilian Service (1981).

In 1973 she was named Army Wife of the Year for her volunteer work supporting enlisted men and women over the years, and was invited to the White House to be honored for her work by the First Lady of the United States, Pat Nixon.

Upon her retirement, Sandi and Shelly traveled the world, enjoying adventures in Chile, Australia, Taiwan, Hong Kong, China, Scotland, Estonia, Germany, Tibet and Vietnam. She was an active Daffodilian, Master Gardener and member of the Little Church on the Prairie, where she served as a deacon and member of the choir. Sandi and Shelly were avid volunteers for the Steilcoom Salmon Bake, Apple Squeeze and other community events.

She spent the last years of her life at Patriot’s Landing in Dupont. The family wishes to thank the staff for the loving care she received.

Sandi is survived by her husband, Shelly; her four daughters, Stephanie Shellabarger, Susan Shellabarger Cochran, Kim Shellabarger and Dawn Shellabarger Grice; their significant others, Steve Weisman, Mike Cochran, Mike Jett and Geoff Grice; and two grandsons, Paul Cochran and Ethan Grice.

Services will be held September 30th at 2:00 pm at Little Church on the Prairie, Lakewood. In lieu of flowers, the family would appreciate donations to the Salvation Army or the Living Access Support Alliance in Lakewood (LASA).