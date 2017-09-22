Helping the Elementary School students on Anderson Island

Submitted by Steilacoom Kiwanis Club

The Steilacoom Kiwanis Club, soldiers from the 42nd Military Police Brigade at JBLM, and Anderson Island residents teamed up to make life a little better for the students at Anderson Island Elementary School.

The project was to build a sidewalk so that students could get from one side of the school to the other without having to walk in the wet, muddy grass. Steilacoom Kiwanis provided the bulk of the funding, with additional donations from White’s Inc, who provided a backhoe and bucket loader; Anderson Island Nursery and Landscape who gave a discount on Sand, and water provided by the Island Cafe.

Volunteers from the Kiwanis Club, Anderson Island residents and soldiers provided the labor, moving 2,900 lbs of paving stones, and 3 yards of sand, placing along with associated lumber and rebar. Project manager, Harley Moberg led the team, and gave thanks to all the volunteers, with special thanks to the soldier volunteers from the 42nd Military Police Brigade who did much of the heavy lifting.

This project is a good example of where the donations to Kiwanis go – helping the students, schools and communities of Steilacoom, DuPont and Anderson Island.