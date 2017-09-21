WSDOT reduces I-5 to a single lane for overhead reader board maintenance

TACOMA – This Friday night, Washington State Department of Transportation crews will reduce northbound Interstate 5 to a single lane. From 9 p.m. Friday, Sept. 22 to 5 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 23, crews will perform maintenance work on an overhead Variable Message Sign (VMS) located at the S. 84th St. overpass.

During this work, WSDOT advises drivers to plan for delays and to seek alternate routes.

Advance notification about maintenance and construction on other state highways is available at the Olympic Region Weekly Construction and Traffic Updates web page.