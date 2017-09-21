West Pierce Presents Keepsake to Town of Steilacoom Council

On Tuesday evening at the Steilacoom Town Council meeting, Assistant Chief Paul Tinsley presented the council and Steilacoom Department of Public Safety with a keepsake, recognizing the Town’s fire suppression history. Two brass nozzles came from Steilacoom’s retired 1975 Mack fire engine and had been polished and used over the years by many Steilacoom firefighters. The nozzles bookend a maltese cross with a plaque that reads:

“In recognition of the dedication and professionalism of the volunteers and Public Safety Officers of the Steilacoom Fire Department 1940-2012”

In 2012, West Pierce Fire & Rescue entered into a contract with the Town to provide fire and emergency medical response services and is proud of the relationship with both the town and Steilacoom Department of Public Safety, as it has been a wonderful partnership thus far.

Photo credit: Town of Steilacoom

