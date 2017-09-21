TCC Welcome Week Activities

Welcome to Fall Quarter at Tacoma Community College. Classes start Monday, Sept. 25.

Need help finding your way around and connecting with your fellow students? TCC’s Office of Student Engagement (OSE) has you covered! Here are the activities they have planned:

Activity: TCC Photo Scavenger Hunt

Date/Time: Monday – Thursday

Location: All over campus!

Get to know the TCC campus during the week-long scavenger hunt! For more information, visit OSE in Building 11.

Activity: Resource Tables

Date/Time: Monday – Tuesday, 8a – noon

Location: Tables will be located in or near buildings 3, 7, 11, & 15.

Pick up your OSE event calendar, student calendar, and other useful info at one of the Resource Tables. The tables are staffed by OSE Leadership Team students who know the ins and outs of life at TCC – don’t hesitate to ask them any questions you may have!

You can also pick up snack bags on Monday and doughnuts & coffee on Tuesday.

Activity: Volleyball & Music

Date/Time: Monday, 11a – 4p

Location: Campus Commons.

Activity: Back-to-School Bingo

Date/Time: Tuesday, 11:30a – 1p

Location: Student Center (Building 11)

Activity: Obstacle Course

Date/Time: Wednesday, 11a – 4p

Location: Campus Commons

Activity: Free Pizza

Date/Time: Wednesday, 11a until food runs out

Location: Campus Commons (weather permitting) or Student Center

Activity: Games

Date/Time: Wednesday, noon – 1p

Location: Campus Commons

Activity: Resource Fair

Date/Time: Thursday, 11a – 1p

Location: Campus Commons (weather permitting) or Student Center

TCC has so many resources to help students succeed! Find out how to access tutoring, supplemental instruction, the library, tech support, and other services!

Activity: Free Subway lunch, sponsored by State Farm

Date/Time: Thursday, 11a until food runs out

Location: Campus Commons

Activity: Rock, Paper, Scissors Tournament

Date/Time: Thursday, 11:15 – 11:45a

Location: Campus Commons