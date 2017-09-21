South Sound Philanthropy Summit hosts Foundation ‘Power Panel’

Association of Fundraising Professionals South Sound Chapter and the South Sound Planned Giving Council are thrilled to announce the 5th annual South Sound Philanthropy Summit on Friday, September 29.

Development and planned giving professionals, financial and estate planners, attorneys and philanthropists from across the region will convene at Allenmore Golf & Event Center, located at 2013 South Cedar St in Tacoma, from 8:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m. to “Unite to Unleash the Power of Philanthropy.”

Renowned keynote speakers include Pamela Jones Davidson, President of Davidson Gift Design, presenting “Bettering Donor Lives and Community through Advantageous Gift Plans,” and Alan Pratt, founder of Seattle’s Pratt Legacy Advisors, discussing “Generational Philanthropy.”

A highlight of this year’s Philanthropy Summit is the “Foundation Power Panel.” Foundation leaders from Philanthropy NW, Microsoft/Goodwill, Greater Tacoma Community Foundation and The Russell Family Foundation will share the future direction of foundations and their role in philanthropy, moderated by Greater Tacoma Community Foundation’s VP of Communication and former NPR radio host, Megan Sukys.

Roundtable discussions will be hosted by local experts on topics such as corporate philanthropy, board engagement, ethics, starting a planned giving program, new tax implications, marketing and more. Continental breakfast and lunch are provided; happy hour reception to follow. Tickets are $150; register online at: bit.ly/2vbufvp.

The South Sound Philanthropy Summit is brought to you by the South Sound Planned Giving Council and the Association of Fundraising Professionals South Sound Chapter. This collaboration has created THE annual gathering of philanthropic professionals in the South Puget Sound region.

Generous event sponsors make the Summit possible. Presenting Sponsors: CHI Franciscan Foundation, The Greater Tacoma Community Foundation. Corporate Sponsors: Alford Group, BNY Mellon, Campbell & Co., Columbia Bank Trust, Community Foundation of South Puget Sound, Eisenhower Carlson, Johnson Stone Pagano, MultiCare Health System, Pratt Legacy Advisors, RSM, Union Bank Trust. Supporting Sponsors: Financial Insights, Community Health Care, Advancement Consulting.