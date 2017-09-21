Private memorial planned for retired Lakewood Police Chief Bret Farrar

Since the passing of retired Lakewood Police Chief Bret Farrar last week many people have reached out to express their sympathy to the police department, city and Farrar’s family. We appreciate the support and thank the public for its kindness.

At the request of the family a private memorial service is planned for Saturday, Sept. 23 at 4 p.m. at First Baptist Church in Lakewood.

The memorial is for family, friends and law enforcement.