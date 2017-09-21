Private memorial planned for retired Lakewood Police Chief Bret Farrar

Since the passing of retired Lakewood Police Chief Bret Farrar last week many people have reached out to express their sympathy to the police department, city and Farrar’s family. We appreciate the support and thank the public for its kindness.
At the request of the family a private memorial service is planned for Saturday, Sept. 23 at 4 p.m. at First Baptist Church in Lakewood.
The memorial is for family, friends and law enforcement.
If there are members of the public who would like to pay their respects, they are welcome to gather at the corner of 112th Street and Bridgeport Way.
A large police procession is not planned, however there will be a small procession with Farrar’s family expected to arrive at the church around 3:30 p.m. from Bridgeport Way to 112th Street.
Farrar’s family and the City of Lakewood extend their thanks to the community for its compassion and understanding during this difficult time.
In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the Lakewood Officers Charity Fallen Officer Fund (P.O. Box 98298, Lakewood, WA 98496-8298).
