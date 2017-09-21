Historic Fort Steilacoom joins free ‘Smithsonian Museum Day—Live’, Saturday

Submitted by Stephen Neufeld

Families, friends, students, and scouts are all invited to visit Historic Fort Steilacoom on Saturday, Sep 23 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. for the national, free event: “Smithsonian Museum Day—Live!” Many guides and docents will impart history and lead tours while wearing authentic-styled garb—including American soldier’s uniforms from the 1860s.

Located across Steilacoom Blvd from Fort Steilacoom Park, this event features free guided tours, historical museum displays—including authentic 1860s cannons—and a museum store for purchases of historical items and books!

Original buildings from the 1857 remain standing and fully refurbished from the first U.S. military installation in the Washington Territory. Four buildings show how officers and enlisted soldiers lived over 150 years ago! True-to-life displays of beds, furniture, books and tools give a real sense of life in America around the time of the Civil War. Many well-known Americans have served at the original Fort Steilacoom, like Henry Martyn Robert, who authored the famous, Robert’s Rules of Order, which helps administer meetings, still in use today around America and the world.

Please visit the Historical Fort Steilacoom website, www.historicfortsteilacoom.org for more information and future event listings. Historic Fort Steilacoom is located on the grounds of Western State Hospital at: 9601 Steilacoom Blvd. SW, Lakewood, WA 98498