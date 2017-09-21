Hiring Our Heroes Transition Summit set for Sept. 26-28

On September 26-28, a free Hiring Our Heroes Transition Summit for veterans, service members and their spouses will be held at Joint Base Lewis-McChord, WA.

will consist of industry briefings for job seekers and a networking reception at the American Lake Conference Center. Thursday, Sept. 28 starts at 9 a.m. with interactive panel discussions, followed by the hiring fair with dozens of employers from 11:30 a.m. – 4 p.m taking place at McChord Field

With more than 300,000 veterans in the Seattle/Tacoma region, local public and private sector leaders are experienced at supporting the veteran and military community. As a result of their efforts, there has been a drop in post-9/11 veteran unemployment. However, even in times of low unemployment, veterans, transitioning service members, and spouses are always in need of additional support in their efforts to find a new or better job.

This three-day transition summit will feature interactive and informative panel discussions, recruiter training, and facilitated discussions focused on improving competitive employment for service members, veterans, and military spouses. The summit will also include a networking reception for employers, military leaders, and job seekers, and will culminate in a hiring fair on the second day.