Carley is Pet of the Week

Meet Featured Pet Carley. A beautiful medium-haired kitty with a funny and outgoing personality, Carley would love nothing more than to have a conversation with you while surveying her domain from atop a perch. This affectionate three-year-old girl warms quickly to people and enjoys a lot of attention in all forms, especially grooming and chin scratches.

Her experience with other cats and dogs is unknown, and a slow introduction to new environments is best. If you’re looking for a show-stopping addition to the family, Carley is the cat for you.

Carley is available at Metropolitan Veterinary Hospital. Call (253) 274-0225 or visit metvetpets.com; #A486627