Working for and with Others

Submitted by Don Doman

Although he didn’t graduate from Oregon State, there is an eager beaver in town. Ryan Votta wants to take on the world. He’s as serious as he is eager. He grew up in the Bay area and graduated from DeVry University (Fremont) with a Bachelor of Science degree before trading California for the Pacific Northwest.

Ryan is enrolled now in classes at Tacoma Community College. He’s looking to gain more knowledge in the area of Human Resources. He wants to help small businesses grow. He’s anxious to find a start up he can work with so they can climb the mountain of success together. Ryan says, “We want to make sure that we work with clients in manageable steps, because growing a business can take time and won’t happen overnight. We also like to work with the client’s drive and passion.”

Ryan knows that much of today’s effort is managing paperwork. Paperwork not only slows you down, but sometimes saps the energy of a small organization. He says, “That’s where we come in,” He loves to handle paperwork and finishes up with a pitch, “We want to see our clients providing their services. That’s where they make their money. They didn’t become entrepreneurs because they love to do the paperwork, right?” Amen.

He has done work for Washington PAVE. They are a great organization dealing with disability services & support for children. I worked with them for years with their website and developing their newsletter. PAVE is on the campus of TCC (South 12th side). Later I was board chair at the other end of the campus for TACID (South 19th side), which provides disability services and support for adults. I like the fact that Ryan is helping some of the same people and organizations I know.

Ryan has also been volunteering with Puget Sound Pet Food Bank. (pugetsoundpetfoodbank.org/) They have two outlets: 3701 6th Avenue, Unit 5 in Tacoma and 21006 Mountain Highway East in Spanaway. I worked on Pierce County Homeless Connect for five years, so I know the connection between homelessness, the need for food banks, and the love and friendship of pets. Many of the homeless people that came to the Tacoma Dome for help brought their pets along with them. We had the Humane Society and others there to help care for pets in addition to the people. Every year I donate time and money to raise funds for the Emergency Food Network and Nourish (was FISH Food Banks). Until I met Ryan for coffee at the Pine Cone Café in University Place, I had no idea that there was a food bank for pets.

It’s really a small step from volunteering for non-profit organizations in Tacoma and working with Pierce County small businesses. Ryan has already created employment forms, and helped with employee and work policies. Like me, Ryan also loves the television show Undercover Boss. He wants to show businesses how they are impacted by employee recognition. In a marriage the rule is simple, “Happy Wife, Happy Life.” And it’s not that different in either non-profit organizations, or for profit businesses. An educated workforce, that enjoys helping people and is encouraged to grow with the organization can work miracles. Who wouldn’t be eager to help others with that philosophy?