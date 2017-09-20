There’s still time to volunteer for the annual bike and pedestrian count

The state is kicking off a three-day survey to count the number of people who walk or bike to their destination – and there’s still time to help. Anyone who would like to volunteer to help count can register and download tally forms online. Volunteer spots are open statewide, especially in some of the participating small communities.

For this 10th annual survey, the Washington State Department of Transportation and Cascade Bicycle Club are partnering with cities and counties to help count the number of people biking and walking Tuesday, Sept. 26, through Thursday, Sept. 28.

These short-term counts allow WSDOT and its partners to measure success and continue to work towards safe, connected and convenient bike and pedestrian networks all over the state. The surveys rely on the hundreds of volunteers who participate each year. In 2016, volunteers tallied more than 78,000 people biking and walking in communities across Washington.

“Volunteers are vital to our annual bike and pedestrian count,” said Cascade Bike Club Executive Director Richard Smith. “These counts provide essential data to help us improve people’s lives.”

Data collected in the count is used by state and local agencies to estimate demand; measure the benefit of bicycle and pedestrian project investments; and improve policies, project designs and funding opportunities.

Get involved

To learn more, visit WSDOT’s website, email Cascade Bicycle Club or call 206-954-4896.

WSDOT’s count is part of the National Documentation Project, an annual bicycle and pedestrian count and survey effort sponsored by the Institute of Transportation Engineers Pedestrian and Bicycle Council. The count will also help measure WSDOT’s progress toward the goal of increasing bicycling and walking to reduce the number of vehicle miles driven.

Participating communities

WSDOT and the Cascade Bicycle Club are asking volunteers from across the state to perform the counts in nearly 60 communities including: Anacortes, Bainbridge Island, Battle Ground, Bayview, Bellevue, Bellingham, Bothell, Bremerton, Burien, Burlington, Concrete, Ellensburg, Everett, Federal Way, Ferndale, Gig Harbor, Issaquah, Kelso, Kenmore, Kent, Kirkland, La Conner, Lake Forest Park, Lakewood, Longview, Lyman, Lynden, Mercer Island, Milton, Mount Vernon, Mountlake Terrace, Oak Harbor, Olympia, Orting, Parkland, Pasco, Pullman, Puyallup, Renton, Richland, Seattle, Sedro-Woolley, Shoreline, Skagit County, Snoqualmie, Spokane, Spokane Valley, Sumner, Swinomish Indian Tribal Community Reservation, Tacoma, Tukwila, University Place, Vancouver, Vashon Island, Walla Walla, Wenatchee and Yakima.