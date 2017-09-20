Presentation on American Muslims and a Community Conversation October 4

TACOMA — Indivisible Tacoma, the University of Washington Tacoma Muslim Student Association, and Humanities Washington invite the community to an engaging conversation with Turan Kayaoglu, a member of the Humanities Washington Speakers Bureau. This free event takes place Wednesday, October 4, 2017 at TUUC at 1115 S. 56th St. in Tacoma.

About this program

Too often, Muslims are still discussed as “the other” in American society—a group confined to discussions about marginalization or radicalization. But these discussions have largely ignored that the American Muslim experience is an American experience.

Led by University of Washington Tacoma professor Turan Kayaoglu, this talk explores how American Muslim identities have shaped and been shaped by American culture, history, and politics. A story covering four centuries, this talk connects Muslim life under slavery, the emergence of the Nation of Islam in the context of the Great Migration and the race relations of the 1920s, the Immigration Act of 1965, the involvement of Muslims in the development and spread of the blues, and American Muslims’ embrace of standup comedy. Touching on issues such as the interaction of racial, cultural, and religious identities; the politics of immigration and citizenship; and interfaith and religious dialogue; this talk uncovers how American Muslims have been integral to American experience.

About Turan Kayaoglu

Turan Kayaoglu is a professor of international relations and the associate vice chancellor for research at University of Washington Tacoma. Kayaoglu was a visiting fellow at the Brookings Institute and visiting professor at Qatar University. His research explores issues related to religion, international relations, human rights, and American Muslim experience. Kayaoglu is the editor-in-chief of Muslim World Journal of Human Rights and the author of Legal Imperialism: Sovereignty and Extraterritoriality in Japan, the Ottoman Empire, and China and The Organization of Islamic Cooperation: The Politics, Problems, and Potential, in addition to over twenty articles in peer-reviewed journals and edited volumes. Kayaoglu is currently working on a project about how American Muslims are shaping global Islam.

At a glance

What: American Muslims, with Professor Turan Kayaoglu

When: Wednesday, October 4, 2017, 6:30-8pm

Where: Tacoma Universalist Unitarian Church, 1115 S. 56th St., Tacoma, WA 98408

Cost: Free

On the Web: www.indivisibletacoma.org or www.humanities.org/calendar-events

About Humanities Washington

Humanities Washington sparks conversation and critical thinking using story as a catalyst, nurturing thoughtful and engaged communities across our state. For more about Humanities Washington, visit www.humanities.org.

About the Humanities Washington Speakers Bureau

Speakers Bureau is one of Humanities Washington’s oldest and most popular programs. A roster of 35 cultural experts and scholars provides free public presentations across the state, encouraging audiences to think, learn, and engage in conversation. These diverse and engaging speakers cover a variety of topics, including popular culture, photography, architecture, literature, food, film, and history.

About Indivisible Tacoma

Indivisible Tacoma is progressive, nonpartisan community of citizen lobbyists dedicated to protecting our nation’s values and principles through grassroots, political action to resist the Trump agenda.

About UWT Muslim Students Association

MSA’s mission is to inform and educate UWT’s diverse student body and community members about the Islamic faith as well as issues afflicting the local and the global Muslim community.