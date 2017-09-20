Over 500 vehicles will motor their way to Sprinker Recreation Center, Sept. 23

From classic street rods to vintage trucks and almost every imaginable vehicle in between, the 15th annual CARSTAR Hi-Tech Collision Classic Car & Truck Show is the place to be Saturday, Sept. 23.

More than 500 classic cars and trucks will be on display from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Sprinker Recreation Center, 14824 C St. S. in Tacoma.

This family-friendly event is free for spectators and features multiple car-related vendors, over $7,000 in prize giveaways, and much more.

“Once again we are very pleased to welcome back our title sponsor, CARSTAR Hi-Tech Collision,” said Becca Boyle, event coordinator at Sprinker Recreation Center. “We will also feature a safari theme and we’re inviting staff, spectators and participants to join in the festivities with their safari inspired attire! Lady Luck Steakhouse Saloon is back with us this year serving their themed safari luncheon. It’s sure to be a great afternoon in the park with family, friends, and classic car enthusiasts. Everyone is invited, so join us, rain or shine.”

To enter your classic vehicle (pre-1985 models), fill out the entry form. You can pre-register by Sept. 18 for $15, or day of show registration will be $20. Souvenir T-shirts may be pre-ordered by Sept. 18 with your entry for just $10. Call Sprinker Recreation Center at (253) 798-4000 for registration assistance.

Day-of-event registration for participants begins at 7 a.m., followed by judging at 11 a.m. and award presentation at 2 p.m. Dash plaques and goodie bags are included for the first 300 entries. Gates open for spectators at 8 a.m. with free admission for all ages.

For more information visit Sprinker’s Classic Car & Truck Show webpage or call Becca Boyle 253-798-4056 or Mark Richards at 253-798-4030.