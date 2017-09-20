Incredible True Story of Frank Buckles Pershing’s Last Patriot THE MOVIE Next Tesday

Submitted by Ken Swarner

The WWI Centennial is not complete without watching Pershing’s Last Patriot presented by the Lakewood Historical Society and showing Sept 26 in Lakewood, 6 to 8 p.m. at the Lakewood Library, 6300 Wildaire Rd SW.

FREE showing of documentary about Frank Woodruff Buckles, the last American veteran of World War I. Discussion following movie, led by Alan Archambault, military historian.

WWI’s very last veteran Frank Buckles documentary has been called the “Most powerful story in American History.” Be prepared for a hypnotic ride of emotions as you are captivated by this film.

Born in 1901, Buckles enlisted at the age of 16 for the Great War. He became America’s last survivor of WWI and lived to the age of 110.

Honored by President Bush and Barack Obama Buckles “Pershing’s Last Patriot” Frank Buckles became a National obsession as he fought for a WWI Memorial in Washington DC. A major public fight broke out upon his death as Speaker John Boehner banished his body from the Rotunda.

Buckles became the oldest person(age 108) to ever testify in Senate as he was required to testify as to why a Memorial to 5 million veterans was needed in Washington DC.

In this film you will learn of his WWI experience, his time as a POW in World War two and the last 5 years of his life as he became one of the most famous living veterans.

Award winning film maker and biographer of Buckles tells this story with private footage from Frank’s life.