Prolific Artist Puts His Passion on Display, but Feels Naked

Submitted by Ed Kane, Freelance Graphics

Rob Roy is now on display at Lakewood City Hall.

No, not that Rob Roy.

This Rob Roy is Rob Roy Wilson, who recently downsized to Fircrest. He’s a quite prolific artist practicing in acrylic paints, but, prolific as he is, he has never had a one-person show before. In fact, the quiet, reserved artist claims that having his work on public display makes him feel rather naked. His home, however, is truly a showcase of his passion and demonstrates his interest in nature. His walls are his gallery and nearly every wall is amply hung with paintings of his favorite subjects, dominated by birds and butterflies. In the television room hangs his first painting, a watercolor of gulls and the rocky shores of Washington. It demonstrated an early talent, as impressive as any contemporary watercolors, but painted when he was in fourth grade! Born in 1941, it means he was doing quality work in his pre-teen years.

After graduating from High School in Hoquiam in 1959 he attended College of Puget Sound — now University of Puget Sound, earning a degree in English literature with a minor in art.

He went on to serve six years with the Army Reserves and his various positions with employers, all in Washington State. During this time he enjoyed Steelheading and hunting, and those pursuits he photographed his locals. Those trips found their way onto his canvases, by now working in acrylics. While having churned out hundreds of paintings he did step away from his artistic ventures occasionally, paying more attention to his working career.

He retired from a career as an appliance salesman with Sears. Although he now has ample time to dedicate to his art he still does so as an avocation. He has sold several pieces, but only at his cost of producing them, and only to friends who have asked. After a bout with cancer and he and his wife decided to downsize, he gave many paintings to all members of his family and close relatives in order to free up closet space.

But, in their now smaller home, his painting passion is again beginning to refill those closets. He is currently experiencing a bit of temporary relief, now that the City of Lakewood has hung many of his paintings on the first and third floors of the city hall. A reception in his honor has been scheduled for Monday, Sept. 25th from 5-7pm at Lakewood City Hall. He can be reached at 253.566.5909 fo anyone interested in purchasing some of his works.